Hartzler: Top priority is facing down threats

Last month, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler became the first congressional official in Missouri to jump into the 2022 U.S. Senate Race.

In the month since, Hartzler has already outlined several key issues she'd like to tackle if she's elected.

Hartzler told the Southeast Missourian on Friday she wants to help "take back the Senate" from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and decrease government spending by getting the country's budget under control.

Hartzler chastised President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, saying it was designed to raise taxes, increase debt and mandate the Green New Deal. She said only a small percentage of the plan focused on roads and bridges.

Instead, Hartzler said the country needs to focus on security.

"My No. 1 priority is to provide for a strong national defense and take on the threats facing us," Hartzler said. "That includes China -- I'm very focused on China."

Hartzler works as a commissioner on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) and is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

In May, Hartzler introduced the Uyghur Stop Oppressive Sterilizations (SOS) Act with fellow CECC member Tom Suozzi (R-NY). The act would impose sanctions on individuals responsible for or complicit in forced sterilizations and abortions in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Hartzler recently released a four-part video series on her website about the "threats of China." Each episode covered different facets of the country that Hartzler perceives as threats, including military, economic, malign influence and human rights abuses.

"I'm the only candidate running for the Senate that has been sanctioned by China, and I think that matters," Hartzler said.

Hartzler also necessitates homeland security and "security at the border."

"One of the first things I'm going to do is try to strengthen our security at the border," Hartzler said. "Another piece of that leg of security is Homeland Security. That means defending our police, not defunding them."