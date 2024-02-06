Hartzler makes U.S. Senate campaign stop in Cape

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler speaks Thursday on her key voting issues such as abortion, border security and more at her meet-and-greet in a conference room at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau. Hartzler is a Republican candidate running for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat.
