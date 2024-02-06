Hartzler announcement next week on potential U.S. Senate bid

O'FALLON, Mo. -- U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a western Missouri Republican and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, may be on the verge of joining the growing field of candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022, a seat crucial in the battle for Senate control.

Hartzler, who has served in Congress since 2011, said Thursday she'll make an announcement June 10 at Frontier Justice, a firearms store and shooting range in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit.

The email from Hartzler reads like one from a candidate. She criticized China, said she worked with Trump to strengthen the military, and accused the Democratic Party of being taken over by "Socialists."

"I'm unafraid to proclaim my faith, the sanctity of life, my belief in freedom, personal responsibility, the rule of law, and our Constitutional rights," Hartzler wrote. "I'm with you in this fight. We're engaged in a winner-take-all contest for the heart, soul, and future of America."

Phone messages left with her congressional office spokesman and with Bob Huston, the treasurer for her congressional campaign, were not immediately returned.

Incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term. He is among five Republican senators who are not seeking reelection, aretirement wave portending a competitive campaign season next year and gives Democrats fresh hope in preserving their razor-thin Senate majority.

The announced GOP candidates, like Hartzler, are ardent Trump backers. They are former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, who gained fame in June 2020 when he and his wife were charged with felonies for waving guns at racial injustice protesters who marched onto their private street.