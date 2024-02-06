Hartog: U.S. still wrestling with religion, government

The impact of religious attitudes on American political discourse was the topic of Southeast Missouri State University's annual Crader Lecture on Thursday at Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall. Guest presenter Jonathan Den Hartog used historical writings from members of the early political party the Federalists to illustrate how, in some ways, American society is still wrestling with how best to create the most functional society possible.

The Federalists, Den Hartog said, believed Christian scripture to be an indispensable complement to the Constitution.

"You need a certain type of citizen to live under that constitution," he said. "Freedom is the outcome of a certain lifestyle, not a precondition for it."

Den Hartog, who serves as chair of the history department at the University of Northwestern St. Paul, said many of the conflicts faced by the Founding Fathers in the 1790s could just as easily describe contemporary issues.

There was, for example, the then-Governor of New York John Jay, who sought to advance religious attitudes through proclamations reminding citizens their actions had consequences. There was also Timothy Dwight, then-president of Yale College, who saw Christians as the most capable defenders of the fledgeling republic.

And of course, Den Hartog said, there was Alexander Hamilton, brought low by a sex scandal, who turned to grassroots organizing to spur citizens into productive activity.

All three men would recognize our current climate, Den Hartog said, and their rhetorical prescriptions remain useful more than 200 years later.