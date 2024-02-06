Harte to sign off from 'Caffe Concerto'

KRCU radio personality Tom Harte will be signing off the air as host of "Caffe Concerto" on Friday, April 28.

Retiring after 23 years from the National Public Radio affiliate's fine dining-themed, classical music program is bittersweet, Harte said.

"I love this job," he said. "It's just been a real pleasure, and the people that I work with are just wonderful."

Harte said he and his wife are moving to St. Louis to be closer to family and it isn't possible for him to do "Caffe Concerto" long distance. He will, however, continue with his "A Harte Appetite" short radio program that runs Tuesdays. He said those are easier to record and send electronically.

Harte was not the first host of "Caffe Concerto" — which airs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays — but when he started in 2000, it was his idea to give it a "foodie" theme.

"When they asked me to do the show, of course, I jumped at the chance." Harte said. "I thought to myself, 'Let's make it a cafe.'"

Rather than introducing himself as the host of the show, Harte told listeners he would be their "server" and presented musical selections to be appetizers, hors d'oeuvres or desserts.

"That was my shtick, it was a cafe that serves music instead of food," Harte said. "It wasn't just Mozart, it was a 'morsel of Mozart' or a 'bite of Beethoven', and a lot of other schlocky things like that."

Harte said it was natural for him to do the show that way because of his history with cooking and writing about food. Harte was one of the original founders of the restaurant My Daddy's Cheesecake, and has written a cookbook, "Stirring Words: Reflections and Recipes from A Harte Appetite". He also writes, and will continue to do so, A Harte Appetite, a monthly column in the Southeast Missourian, where he introduces recipes he's cooked.

This will be Harte's second retirement from Southeast Missouri State University. He left his position as a professor in SEMO's Speech and Communication Department in 2000.