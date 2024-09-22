Harry Rediger, former Cape mayor, succumbs to cancer at age 86

As his final term as mayor of Cape Girardeau wound toward an end, Harry Rediger championed a community model focused on involvement, cooperation and personal investment — Purpose Built.
Rediger's decades of public service, his career with JCPenney and his long history of volunteerism mirrored that idea.
Rediger died Sunday, Sept. 22. He was 86.
His children issued a statement upon his passing.
"After a courageous battle with his cancer, our Dad, Harry Rediger, passed peacefully earlier today. Each of us was lucky enough to share time with dad in his final days. Please hold our family in your thoughts and prayers," the group said.
Rediger served eight years as mayor, his tenure ending in 2018. As he surveyed issues downtown and around the city, he embraced the Purpose Built concept of grassroots change.
"And we are right about to the point where we’ve got a group ready to take the lead, to identify a quarterback committee, and it’s going to be theirs. It’s got to be. It’s got to be individuals from that area taking the lead. There’s interest there, and I think it can blossom," he told B Magazine in 2018.
While mayor, Rediger was integral in bringing a casino — and the resulting tax revenue — to the city. He pushed entertainment and sports projects, including Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center and Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, and large-scale street improvements through early iterations of the Transportation Trust Fund. Prior to becoming mayor, he served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission from 1989 to 2009. He also served on Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education, 1995 to 1997.
For nearly four decades, Rediger worked with JCPenney in various states. He managed the Cape Girardeau store for 20 years.
Involvement
A native of Seward, Nebraska, Rediger held a number of leadership positions in Southeast Missouri.
He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where he served in various roles, including past Council chairman, Finance chairman, Staff-Parish chairman and treasurer. He served as chairman of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, and was an active member of the university's Booster Club, serving as president from 2005 to 2007. He served on the local Red Cross Board of Directors from 1979 to 1990, including a term as chairman from 1983 to 1984. He was a member and past president (1981) of Cape West Rotary, served on the Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors (chairman from 1997 to 2007), was a long-time board member of USBank from 1997 to 2018 and served on the local United Way Board of Directors, where he served for 19 years and was a three-time Campaign chairman.
He received a number of awards, including the Rush H. Limbaugh Community Service Award (1992), United Way Spirit of Giving Award (2001), Missouri Hospital Association Excellence in Governance Award (2000), SEMO Distinguished Service Award (2006), Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award (2009) and SEMO Friend of the University Award (2014).
Funeral arrangement details will be available Monday, Sept. 23.