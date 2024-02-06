WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to give a speech focused squarely on abortion rights and she'll do so in Georgia, where news reports have documented women's deaths in the face of the state's six-week ban.

“It is a time of mourning, but it’s also a time where great action can come out of this,” said Park Cannon, a Georgia state lawmaker and a doula who provides guidance and support to pregnant woman during labor.

ProPublica reported this week that two Georgia women died after they did not get proper medical treatment for complications from taking abortion pills to end their pregnancies.

Harris, who will be in the Atlanta area on Friday to address the issue, on Thursday night heard from the mother and sisters of one of the women who died.

During a livestreamed campaign event hosted by Oprah Winfrey and attended by Harris, Shanette Williams, the mother of Amber Thurman, tearfully told viewers that “people around the world need to know that this was preventable.” Williams said she initially did not want to go public about her daughter’s 2022 death but ultimately decided it was important for people to understand her daughter “was not a statistic. She was loved.”

Harris told the family, “I’m just so sorry. The courage you all have shown is extraordinary.”

The vice president added: “This story is a story that is, sadly, not the only story of what has been happening since these bans have taken place."

Dozens of pregnant patients have faced delayed care or been turned away from hospitals amid medical emergencies over the last two years, a violation of federal law, since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Violations occurred in states with and without abortion bans. But an AP analysis earlier this year found an immediate spike in some states with abortion bans, including Texas, following the ruling.

Harris was the administration's chief spokesperson on abortion rights when President Joe Biden was running for reelection, headlining rallies across the nation, and she is the highest-ranking U.S. official to make a public visit to an abortion clinic. Since becoming the nominee, though, she's broadened her focus to a wider range of issues.

Harris' campaign is hoping that reproductive rights will be a strong motivator for Democrats in the November election. Republican nominee Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to take credit for appointing three of the conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe.

About half of voters say abortion is one of the most important issues as they consider their vote – but it’s more important to women who are registered voters than to male voters, according to a new AP-NORC poll. About 6 in 10 women voters say abortion policy is one of the most important issues to their vote in the upcoming election, compared to about 4 in 10 male voters.

The gender gap doesn't stop there.