Harrell moving on from Jackson High School principal post

The Jackson School District is looking for a new high school principal following the announcement Seth Harrell is leaving for the same position at Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, near St. Louis.

Harrell sent an announcement email to parents Tuesday, Jan. 24. In an interview Friday, Jan. 27, Harrell explained that the move will allow him to live closer to family.

"From a family standpoint, my wife will have a chance to live closer to her family, and my children will live near their cousins," Harrell said. "That was a big part of the decision."

Beyond that, being a principal in a larger school district in a larger community will allow room for professional growth, he said.

Harrell is a 2002 graduate of Jackson High, where he was a star football player and wrestler. He earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri. Before that, Harrell attained a master's degree in educational administration from William Woods University. Harrell also graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University, where he was also a starting linebacker for two years on the football team.

After spending a few years teaching and serving as assistant principal and principal in the Sikeston (Missouri) School District, Harrell moved into Jackson High School's principal position in 2016, replacing Vincent Powell, who also moved to a district in the St. Louis region.

Since 2016, the student population at Jackson High School has risen from 1,136 to 1,712, according to www.schooldigger.com, a website that tracks school data. Statistics on www.publicschoolreview.com show Jackson's graduation rate and overall testing ranks in the top 20% of schools in Missouri. Kirkwood High School has a student population of roughly 1,800. The same website ranks Kirkwood in the top 1% of schools in graduation and testing rankings.

Harrell said he sees a lot of similarities between the Kirkwood and Jackson school districts. He said the districts are both supported by their communities, which have rich traditions.

According to the Kirkwood School District website, Harrell demonstrated that he helped foster Jackson High School through changes in school population, updated scheduling models and grading systems and managed the school during significant construction on the campus.