All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 14, 2020

Harps begins takeover of area Country Mart stores

Harps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has begun its ownership takeover of several former Country Mart outlets in Southeast Missouri. Country Mart, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, was converted to a Harps on Wednesday with stores in Marble Hill and Fredericktown slated for the changeover today and Friday, respectively...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
J. Max Van Hoose, Harps Food Stores executive vice president, and Kevin Groves, Jackson Harps store manager, pose for a photo Tuesdayc at the Harps store at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Harps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has taken ownership of the former Country Mart effective Wednesday.
J. Max Van Hoose, Harps Food Stores executive vice president, and Kevin Groves, Jackson Harps store manager, pose for a photo Tuesdayc at the Harps store at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Harps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has taken ownership of the former Country Mart effective Wednesday.Jeff Long

Harps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has begun its ownership takeover of several former Country Mart outlets in Southeast Missouri.

Country Mart, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, was converted to a Harps on Wednesday with stores in Marble Hill and Fredericktown slated for the changeover today and Friday, respectively.

“Jackson is the first of 20 stores we’ve purchased in Missouri and Arkansas to make the transition,” Harps executive vice president J. Max Van Hoose said Tuesday .

Harps operates more than 100 markets in four states — Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Asked whether acquiring supermarkets during a pandemic is an unusual move, Van Hoose said Harps “has been working on this transaction for a year now.”

Both companies have compatibilities, which Van Hoose said should help make for a smooth switch in operation.

“We are both employee-owned and we both use Associated Wholesale Grocers as a supplier,” Van Hoose said.

Customers will not see the Harps name on the Jackson store or any of the other stores right away.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“There will be no visual changes for a few weeks,” said Van Hoose, who also said store manager Kevin Groves, a 19-year Country Mart veteran, will remain in place.

Harps began in 1930 as a mom-and-pop operation with Harvard and Floy Harp opening a store in Springdale at the height of the Great Depression. The couple added a second outlet in 1964.

The company’s website states Harps is the largest employee-owned company with headquarters in Arkansas and the 30th-largest overall in the U.S.

Van Hoose said store patrons should expect an expanded produce section, more product variety and an increased commitment to customer service.

“There are supermarket heroes in both companies making this change happen,” said Van Hoose, who will personally supervise the acquisition of additional area markets in the coming weeks.

Both companies already have markets in three Southeast Missouri towns: Dexter, Malden and Doniphan. Only one will remain in each community after the realignment.

Harps is also acquiring area stores in Kennett, Clarkton and Bernie.

The Jackson Harps has 83 employees, full- and part-time, and all will keep their jobs, according to Groves.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy