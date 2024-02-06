Harps begins takeover of area Country Mart stores

Harps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has begun its ownership takeover of several former Country Mart outlets in Southeast Missouri.

Country Mart, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, was converted to a Harps on Wednesday with stores in Marble Hill and Fredericktown slated for the changeover today and Friday, respectively.

“Jackson is the first of 20 stores we’ve purchased in Missouri and Arkansas to make the transition,” Harps executive vice president J. Max Van Hoose said Tuesday .

Harps operates more than 100 markets in four states — Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Asked whether acquiring supermarkets during a pandemic is an unusual move, Van Hoose said Harps “has been working on this transaction for a year now.”

Both companies have compatibilities, which Van Hoose said should help make for a smooth switch in operation.

“We are both employee-owned and we both use Associated Wholesale Grocers as a supplier,” Van Hoose said.

Customers will not see the Harps name on the Jackson store or any of the other stores right away.