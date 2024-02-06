All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 10, 2018

Harbor Freight to open next week in Cape Girardeau

Harbor Freight Tools will open its doors in Cape Girardeau next week, a company spokeswoman confirmed Monday. The soft opening for the store in Town Plaza, at 2136 William St., is set for July 17, said Lisa Hartley with Harbor Freightï¿½s media department...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Mike Taylor with Custom Cut Fabrication installs an awning above the entrance of Harbor Freight Tools in Town Plaza on Monday in Cape Girardeau.
Mike Taylor with Custom Cut Fabrication installs an awning above the entrance of Harbor Freight Tools in Town Plaza on Monday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Harbor Freight Tools will open its doors in Cape Girardeau next week, a company spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

The soft opening for the store in Town Plaza, at 2136 William St., is set for July 17, said Lisa Hartley with Harbor Freightï¿½s media department.

A grand opening is set for Aug. 1, she added.

Harbor Freight will occupy the former AMC Town Plaza 5 Cinema site with a 15,000-square-foot store, set to employ between 35 and 40 people, Hartley said.

Eric Smidt, president of Harbor Freight Tools, said in a statement the company is thrilled to be opening the 22nd Harbor Freight Tools store in Missouri, and is pleased at the warm welcome received in Cape Girardeau.

Harbor Freight Tools is seen Monday in Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
Harbor Freight Tools is seen Monday in Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian, the project was originally set for completion in October 2017, but was delayed by ï¿½engineering challenges,ï¿½ including removal of two load-bearing walls.

Greater Missouri Builders, the St. Charles, Missouri, company that owns Town Plaza, typically renovates spaces for tenants, company president Scott Campbell told the Southeast Missourian in December.

But late last year, Harbor Freight took over design and construction.

A second building permit was issued Feb. 20 after the original building plan was revised.

The California-based chain, founded in 1977, has more than 800 stores nationwide ï¿½ including in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Farmington, in Missouri ï¿½ and in Paducah, Kentucky.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice presiden...
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy