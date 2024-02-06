Harbor Freight to open next week in Cape Girardeau

Harbor Freight Tools will open its doors in Cape Girardeau next week, a company spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

The soft opening for the store in Town Plaza, at 2136 William St., is set for July 17, said Lisa Hartley with Harbor Freightï¿½s media department.

A grand opening is set for Aug. 1, she added.

Harbor Freight will occupy the former AMC Town Plaza 5 Cinema site with a 15,000-square-foot store, set to employ between 35 and 40 people, Hartley said.

Eric Smidt, president of Harbor Freight Tools, said in a statement the company is thrilled to be opening the 22nd Harbor Freight Tools store in Missouri, and is pleased at the warm welcome received in Cape Girardeau.