Harassment claims at Missouri Capitol inspire intern website

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Groups unveiled a website Wednesday aimed at helping Missouri interns identify and respond to sexual harassment at the workplace, following recent claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior directed at interns at the Legislature.

The site has information on student rights and preparing for an internship and how to identify harassment. It also has advice for student advisers and internship supervisors on how to create a safe environment for interns.

"We want students to know they are not alone if they experience unwanted sexual contact while at their internship placement, and they have options for changing placement if unwanted contact occurs," said Joan Masters, senior coordinator of the higher-education coalition Partners in Prevention.

Partners in Prevention and the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence created the site amid efforts to address past claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward interns by state lawmakers.

Former Democratic state Sen. Paul LeVota stepped down in 2015 after allegations he sexually harassed interns, which he denied. Months earlier, former Republican House Speaker John Diehl left office after admitting he sent sexually suggestive texts to an intern.