From a swing set across the street from the Arena Building, Nathan Stearns watched the crowd gather for fight night. He said he wasn't nervous, and in fact seemed as calm as the Buddha he wore on a cord around his neck. He'd fought plenty before, but this night was different. This night, his bout with Brian Brooks was the main event. And this night, for the first time in his life, the 23-year-old would be fighting as a professional.

The dream started to feel real about five weeks previously when he'd inked a contract before a training session at Peak Performance training center in Cape Girardeau. His training partners, some of whom would also be fighting on the amateur card of Cage of Honor 78, filmed the moment on cellphones or congratulated him. They'd seen the work he'd put in two or three nights a week for years. Stearns is commonly the last to leave the gym, mopping the mats after everyone else has gone home so that he can squeeze in a few more rounds of bag work.

Of course, the difference between ironclad dedication and willful stubbornness can be difficult to divine.

His mother, Kim, said that while her son's stubbornness is his defining trait, she admires how he's been able to wield it constructively. Stearns wasn't always an easy child to raise, she said. He was at times the subject of bullying and would get into trouble for fighting back. Once, when he was told he couldn't visit a friend's house to see a new litter of puppies, he ran away. Kim had to call the police, who later returned her willful son.

But Stearns' introduction to martial arts --- starting with wrestling --- she said provided a productive outlet for that energy and hardheadedness. She said she's not quite made her peace with the idea of her son fighting for a living, and as a mother might never get there. But she also said she's impressed by Nathan's ability to bootstrap his way to where he is today. Given his determination, she added, she's not surprised he's found a way to make it through the world on more or less his own terms.

Stearns uses a broken mop to clean the mats after his training partners left for the night after a training session Oct. 4 at Peak Performance in Cape Girardeau. Stearns said he feels at home in the self-discipline of martial arts, rather than the chaos and violence of fighting that entices some fighters. As the wall at the gym says, Stearns aspires to "train like a champion," or rather, like a professional.

And now, those personality traits are part of what compels him to rise most mornings at 2 a.m. and run the three miles from his parents' home, where he lives, to the Emerson Bridge and back before heading to his 4 a.m. shift at Hardees.

It also helped him power through the discomfort that came with his responsibility to sell tickets to the fight. It was the one part of fighting he seemed uneasy about.

"I know it's funny," he said, surveying the Blue Diamond pool hall on a Saturday night for possible fight fans to approach. "I'll fight anyone, but I'm not really comfortable approaching people like strangers."

Time after time, his sales pitch fell flat. That first night, he'd make only one sale, but as the weeks went on, he would sell several hundred dollars' worth; half of which went to him as a fighter.

The night before the fights, the fighters weighed in. Stearns stood out from the crowd, wearing a bright orange costume from his favorite anime, "Dragon Ball Z," from which he said he draws some inspiration.