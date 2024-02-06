All sections
November 29, 2023

Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash back again

For the 21st year, the Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash will collect toys for local children during a downtown live music, pub crawl Friday, Dec. 8. There are three entry fees to choose from: a new, unwrapped toy; $10 cash; or the purchase of a $20 Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash shirt. A pass will provide access to 11 downtown Cape Girardeau venues. The shirts may be purchased at the Smokin Brothers retail store, 1923 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

For the 21st year, the Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash will collect toys for local children during a downtown live music, pub crawl Friday, Dec. 8.

There are three entry fees to choose from: a new, unwrapped toy; $10 cash; or the purchase of a $20 Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash shirt. A pass will provide access to 11 downtown Cape Girardeau venues. The shirts may be purchased at the Smokin Brothers retail store, 1923 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

The Knights of Columbus will join Happy's cook team to serve up food this year on Spanish Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

From its origins as a house party to its current multi-venue, one-night fiesta format, Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash is responsible for putting thousands of toys into children's hands around the holidays via the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots campaign.

Volunteers do the organizing and shopping, downtown venues open their doors for the party and regional artists donate their talents to provide the soundtrack for the evening.

Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash has both a Facebook page and a Facebook event page. There also is a website, www.happystoybash.com, to learn more about the toy bash.

