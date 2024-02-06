Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash back again

For the 21st year, the Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash will collect toys for local children during a downtown live music, pub crawl Friday, Dec. 8.

There are three entry fees to choose from: a new, unwrapped toy; $10 cash; or the purchase of a $20 Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash shirt. A pass will provide access to 11 downtown Cape Girardeau venues. The shirts may be purchased at the Smokin Brothers retail store, 1923 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

The Knights of Columbus will join Happy's cook team to serve up food this year on Spanish Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m.