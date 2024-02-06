Happy retirement to Jeff Long

Southeast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long was treated to a retirement reception Nov. 1 at Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. Long retired after working for the Southeast Missourian since 2006. Christopher Borro takes over his role as Business editor. More photos of Long’s retirement are in a gallery at www.semissourian.com.
