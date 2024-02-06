Happy Campers Project returns this summer

During June and July, local children can increase their artistic palettes by attending camps provided by multiple organizations in the downtown Cape Girardeau area.
The Happy Campers Project was started last year to bridge the gap for children who can afford learning and creating art with those who could not, according to Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
"All of the organizations involved in the Happy Campers Project supported the City of Cape SPARKS camps for a week for third and fourth grade students from Blanchard and Jefferson (Elementary Schools)," she said. "To see an impact, in just one week, of an immersive arts experience on social-emotional learning, it is powerful to say the least. I saw numerous students transform from incredulousness and standoffish-ness to being really engaged."
A camp held Monday to June 10 in Shawnee Park Center will be free for students of elementary schools.
The camp classes during the rest of June and July will be offered by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 20 North Pacific, Riverside Pottery, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, Be Chosen Academy, Discovery Playhouse, and Shakti & Free Yoga Studio.
Members of each of the organizations will also offer their own versions of Happy Campers, specializing in different forms of art, including pottery, dance and literary arts.
Downes said she hopes the project will allow working parents to give their children an educational experience during the summer months, while also providing fun entertainment with members from their community.
"I'm a single mom, so I know it is super difficult to deal with those challenges. So, when I know my son is in a good place and is being cared for by people I trust in the community, who have reputations as being mentors, that is a good thing," Downes said. "I think the model of mentorship is really huge, and that is a component that I have always been really inspired by, is that we need people to guide our children in a variety of ways."
Some of the camps include, Discovery Playhouse hosting children of all ages to learn about outer space, dinosaurs and royalty through history; and Shakti & Free Yoga Studio will hold a camp on emotional and social learning skills for tween and teen girls, "Breathe it out!", where attendees will focus on breath work, meditation and forming connection to help guide them during the tough tween and teen years of life.
The camps will take place from Monday through the end of July during various times of the day. For more information about the Happy Campers Project or to register for one of the camp sessions, visit www.capearts.org/happycampers.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.