Happy Campers Project returns this summer

During June and July, local children can increase their artistic palettes by attending camps provided by multiple organizations in the downtown Cape Girardeau area.

The Happy Campers Project was started last year to bridge the gap for children who can afford learning and creating art with those who could not, according to Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

"All of the organizations involved in the Happy Campers Project supported the City of Cape SPARKS camps for a week for third and fourth grade students from Blanchard and Jefferson (Elementary Schools)," she said. "To see an impact, in just one week, of an immersive arts experience on social-emotional learning, it is powerful to say the least. I saw numerous students transform from incredulousness and standoffish-ness to being really engaged."

A camp held Monday to June 10 in Shawnee Park Center will be free for students of elementary schools.

The camp classes during the rest of June and July will be offered by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 20 North Pacific, Riverside Pottery, Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, Be Chosen Academy, Discovery Playhouse, and Shakti & Free Yoga Studio.