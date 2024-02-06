All sections
NewsAugust 11, 2021

Happy 200th Birthday Missouri

Dieter Jedan serves fellow museum board member Charlotte Slinkard a scoop of ice cream -- Missouri's state dessert -- at the Cape River Heritage Museum during its Missouri bicentennial celebration Tuesday. On Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri became the 24th state to enter the United States.

Sarah Yenesel
Local News

