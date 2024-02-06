Happy 200th Birthday Missouri

Dieter Jedan serves fellow museum board member Charlotte Slinkard a scoop of ice cream -- Missouri's state dessert -- at the Cape River Heritage Museum during its Missouri bicentennial celebration Tuesday. On Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri became the 24th state to enter the United States.
Dieter Jedan serves fellow museum board member Charlotte Slinkard a scoop of ice cream -- Missouri's state dessert -- at the Cape River Heritage Museum during its Missouri bicentennial celebration Tuesday. On Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri became the 24th state to enter the United States.Sarah Yenesel