Happy 200th: 6 things you might not know about Old McKendree Chapel

Erected in 1819, Old McKendree Chapel has undergone several restorations, but for its 200th birthday, a new chapter of growth begins.

With an emphasis on the future of the 15-acre lot at 4080 Bainbridge Road in Jackson, the two-day celebration kicks off 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a symposium at Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

McKendree Chapel, oldest Methodist church west of the Mississippi (circa 1900). File

McKendree Chapel Memorial Foundation board member and chair of strategic planning Adelaide Parsons said the conference will feature "top-notch" speakers including director of the Kellerman Foundation Frank Nickell, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of Missouri Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. and Cape Girardeau Research Center associate director William Eddleman.

Sunday, the bicentennial celebration begins at 12:30 p.m. at Old McKendree Chapel and will include crafts, a guided tour of the grounds and cemetery and food trucks. A service of praise and worship will begin at 2 p.m. to be followed by guest speaker Bishop Robert Farr of the Missouri Conference United Methodist Church.

"We've done all sorts of things to get it ready," Parsons said of the chapel. "We've cleaned and painted the canopy, we scraped the walls, taken it back to the whitewash, we've repainted the frames of the windows blue. We've spruced things up."

People listen as Rev. Michael Schriener of Morning Star Church gives his message to around 100 people Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, during the annual pilgrimage worship gathering at Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson, Mo. The chapel was built in 1819 and is known as the oldest Protestant church standing west of the Mississippi River. Southeast Missourian file photo

Here are some things you might not know about the site, accumulated from local historian Beverly Hahs, Parsons and blogs from now-retired Southeast Missourian photojournalist Fred Lynch:

Final time

The last regular service was for the funeral of Mrs. Jacob Williams in 1988, but an annual service is still held the third Sunday in September at the chapel, "and that's what this is," Parsons said of the bicentennial event. Parsons said she anticipates roughly 200 people Sunday.