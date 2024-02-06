Hanging at St. Louis lockup went undiscovered for hours

ST. LOUIS -- The body of an inmate who hanged himself at a St. Louis halfway house remained undiscovered for hours while corrections employees streamed movies and skipped security checks, records show.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported it obtained an abridged portion of an inspector general's report into the October death of 41-year-old David Garceau through an open-records request. More than 50 hours of surveillance video that was reviewed as part of the investigation showed movement in Garceau's cell at the 550-bed St. Louis Community Release Center ceased at 7:29 p.m. Oct. 23. But paramedics didn't pronounce him dead for 10 hours.

The surveillance video also showed workers weren't checking on Garceau even while filling out a log claiming they had. Garceau had been caught with suspected synthetic marijuana, though it's unclear whether that's why he was being housed alone in Administrative Segregation.

Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe declined through a spokesman to comment. But she said earlier this year in a news release she was "concerned about the circumstances" and vowed to take action "swiftly against responsible staff."

Several people have been fired or resigned, including the guard who was on duty in the area when Garceau hanged himself. A review of computer usage during her eight-hour shift found 418 pages of detailed internet access, including Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn and streaming media for almost five hours.