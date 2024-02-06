Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail

By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's cost.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a new agreement Monday with a familiar vendor, Securus Technologies, which for several years has provided a kiosk in each inmate pod plus video calling options at the lockup.

The tablets are an add-on feature of the new contract, said Richard Rushin, Cape Girardeau County's jail administrator since March.

Securus, according to information provided on its website, has agreements with more than 3,400 jails in the U.S.

In addition to the Cape Girardeau County lockup in Jackson, Securus also has contracts with the City of Cape Girardeau and Scott City police, plus the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Pricing

Rushin said there is no cost to the county for the tablet service.

In fact, the county, through the sheriff's department, will actually realize revenue.

Under the previous Securus agreement, the county was receiving approximately $90,000 annually.

With the new agreement approved by commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, "we have a guarantee of receiving $210,000 -- assuming an average daily jail population is at least 240," Rushin said. He added the jail's capacity is currently 218 but said the inmate census generally runs well above that number.

"This revenue is a drop in the bucket to the millions of dollars it costs to run a jail," Rushin said, "but it will help."

Securus earns money when inmates use the system by accessing their commissary accounts to purchase movies, music and reading materials.

The county participates in the revenue and inmates benefit by receiving another form of recreation.

"These will be pretty rugged devices but not indestructible," Rushin said, adding if a tablet is found to have been abused, an inmate will likely lose privileges for awhile.