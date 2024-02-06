Halloween-related events planned

Friday: Second annual Heartland Auto Trunk or Treat, 7 p.m., Sonic in Cape Girardeau

Saturday: All-Day Halloween Party, 11:30 a.m., Ebb & Flow Fermentations, live music by several local bands; Southeast's Crisp Museum: Halloween at the Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus; Shades of Soul Funky Halloween Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, Century Casino Event Center, live music, costume contest and more.

Sunday: Monster Mash Car Bash, 2 p.m., downtown Cape Girardeau; Cape Blood Bash Skate Competition, 3:30 p.m., Cape Girardeau Skate Park; Inaugural Trunk and Treat held by Superkidz, 4 p.m., 1542 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau; Lynwood Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.