NewsJune 27, 2019

Hallmark names new president and CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hallmark has named a 30-year veteran of the company who is not a member of the founding Hall family as its new president and CEO. Mike Perry's appointment is only the second time the company's board has selected a chief executive outside the Hall family since Hallmark was founded in 1910. The company's announcement said Perry's appointment would preserve the company's private ownership...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hallmark has named a 30-year veteran of the company who is not a member of the founding Hall family as its new president and CEO.

Mike Perry's appointment is only the second time the company's board has selected a chief executive outside the Hall family since Hallmark was founded in 1910. The company's announcement said Perry's appointment would preserve the company's private ownership.

Under management changes, Don and Dave Hall will step aside from their current respective roles as CEO and president of Hallmark Cards Inc. Don Hall will become Hallmark's executive chairman and Dave Hall will be executive vice chairman.

