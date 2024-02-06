Hahs to seek reelection as mayor; highlights areas of emphasis

Dwain Hahs has decided to seek a fourth two-year term in office in 2021 as mayor of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat.

Hahs, who succeeded long-tenured mayoral incumbent Barbara Lohr in 2015, informed the city’s Board of Aldermen of his decision via email Monday.

Jackson, unlike the City of Cape Girardeau, has no limit on how many terms a mayor may serve.

Hahs, 68, uses two words repetitively to describe his approach to his job: progress and growth.

“No matter what line of work you’re in, you have to keep growing and you have to keep progressing,” said Hahs, who retired in 2008 after serving 31 years in the U.S., Europe and Asia as an executive with Bausch & Lomb, the eye health products company known, among other things, for Ray-Ban sunglasses.

“When I started with the company, it was less than a billion-dollar business,” Hahs said, “and by the time I left, sales had grown to 3 billion.”

Hahs and the city’s eight aldermen set a new schedule of priorities in November he said he is eager to tackle.

Two areas, he said, are most critical.