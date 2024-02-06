Hahs named to Municipal League board

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has been elected to the Missouri Municipal League Board of Directors. His election took place last month during the MML’s 85th annual conference in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Missouri Municipal League is a statewide, independent, not-for-profit association that provides a united voice for municipalities throughout Missouri. Founded in 1934, MML serves more than 640 Missouri communities with training, resources and legislative advocacy for local government success.

In addition to a president, vice president and active past presidents, the MML’s board is made up of 12 elected and five appointed municipal officials, with at least one board member from each congressional district.