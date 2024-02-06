All sections
NewsOctober 1, 2019

Hahs named to Municipal League board

Southeast Missourian
Dwain Hahs
Dwain Hahs

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has been elected to the Missouri Municipal League Board of Directors. His election took place last month during the MML’s 85th annual conference in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Missouri Municipal League is a statewide, independent, not-for-profit association that provides a united voice for municipalities throughout Missouri. Founded in 1934, MML serves more than 640 Missouri communities with training, resources and legislative advocacy for local government success.

In addition to a president, vice president and active past presidents, the MML’s board is made up of 12 elected and five appointed municipal officials, with at least one board member from each congressional district.

Hahs was elected to his first term as Jackson’s mayor in 2015 and is serving his third term.

A retired sales and management executive with Bausch & Lomb, Hahs has served as a board member of Jackson R-2 School Foundation and as president of Jackson Rotary Club. He has also been a member of Jackson Industrial Development Company board, a member of a Cape Girardeau County Commission citizen advisory board, an adjunct faculty member for Southeast Missouri State University’s MBA program and chairman of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

