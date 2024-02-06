Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal

For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal.

The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal Kara Jokerst.

Jokerst, who was appointed in August to replace Leigh Ragsdale just prior to the beginning of 2020-2021 school year, submitted her resignation “to pursue other opportunities out of state,” according to district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent.

Haggerty, 45, has been an educator for 21 years and has spent her entire career in the Cape Girardeau School District.

According to a news release, Haggerty “has proven to be a strong and steady administrator at Central High School for four years.”

In 2010, Haggerty was one of five teachers recognized by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce as an “educator of the year” for her work in special education at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High.