Hackers targeting cities for ransoms

Cities increasingly face threats of cyberattacks that can halt basic operations of local government by locking up computer systems and public records and lead to high-price ransom demands by hackers.

Missouri Municipal League's Stuart Haynes said, "I think it is a real concern."

He added, "It is just going to grow."

Cyberattacks recently crippled nearly two dozen Texas cities, according to The Associated Press.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are working with the affected cities but declined to release the names of all 22 governments or provide any detail about how the hackers gained access to their systems.

Local governments that fail to keep reliable backups could be faced with paying ransoms or spending even more money to rebuild their computer networks.

In June, several Florida cities decided to pay hackers hundreds of thousands of dollars for a key to decrypt captive data, but officials told residents that they were only on the hook for a deductible. Most of the cost was to be covered by insurers, The Associated Press reported.

The Municipal League's Haynes said his organization has not taken a position on whether cities should pay ransoms.

Alan Shark, executive director of the Public Technology Institute, which provides training and other support for local government technology employees, said, "I think we're entering an epidemic stage," The Associated Press reported. "The bad actors have been emboldened."

The attacks can shut down government services. Libraries can't use electronic checkout systems. Police can't access electronic records, and utility bills must be paid with paper checks rather than online.

Protection is expensive, particularly for smaller cities whose employees may not be trained on the latest ransomware, which often spreads through emails containing malicious links or attachments. Hackers also can entice users to visit a compromised website and then encrypt files stored on a computer or network until a payment is made, The Associated Press reported.

Haynes, policy and membership associate for the league which represents Missouri's cities, said it can be a major threat for smaller cities that don't have the budgets or the information-technology staff to combat the problem.

"We are trying to raise the awareness on it," said Haynes, whose organization is looking to recommend cybersecurity firms to its members.

Haynes said it is important for local governments to back up their records.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said the city government routinely backs up its records and has implemented computer programs to guard against malware.

"If you are not backed up then all of your data is gone," said Meyer.

Programs to detect viruses are installed on all the city's computers.