Hacked social media account leads to Jackson school threat

Jackson police are investigating a Tuesday night incident in which a post on a social media account indicated a potential firearms threat at Jackson High School.

According to Jackson schools public information officer Merideth Pobst, a post appeared Tuesday evening on the social media platform Snapchat. The post, she said, gave the impression an act of “gun violence” was imminent at the school.

School authorities notified Jackson Police Department officials, who also notified federal authorities.

“The threat was made via a hacked social media account,” according to a statement from the Jackson Police Department, which described the threat as “unsubstantiated.”