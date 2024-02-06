Cape Girardeau’s online utility payment systems have been restored after a cyberattack on the city left many municipal systems inaccessible for more than four weeks.

The attack crippled online systems across the city with affected services including city email, online forms, court services, GIS mapping programs, city autopay services and electronic cashier services.

An FBI investigation into the attack is being conducted, and the cost of restoring the affected services will “easily” amount to tens of thousands of dollars, according to information provided to the Southeast Missourian last week by Cape Girardeau finance director Victor Brownlees.

Online payment services are now restored, according to a Thursday update on the city’s website, but new payments made will not be applied until after city staff members enter updated account information.

No city utility bills have been mailed since Jan. 22, according to the updated information. The billing process is done in four cycles throughout the city and billing processes will resume next week.

Cycle 1 and Cycle 2 bills for February were unable to be delivered to the western portion of the city. In the areas, the March bill will show a balance for February and March.

Residents in these billing cycles who use autopay systems will not see a deduction for their February bill, and automatic payments for February and March will be deducted together at the March due date.

Residents in the city’s eastern half are billed in Cycle 3 and Cycle 4, and those residents will receive their February bills on time.

A map showing all four billing regions divided by location can also be viewed at www.tinyurl.com/v3o5mcd.

All cash, check or credit payments received in-office after Jan. 18 were to be posted to accounts starting Monday, according to the city. Online and printed bill balances may appear incorrectly until city staff can update the accounts’ balances for payments made in-office during the outage period. Any automatic payments due between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5 were delayed.

In-office, electronic or online payments made by autopay customers were to begin posting to accounts starting Monday.