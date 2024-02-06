Hackers descended upon the Southeast Missouri State University campus where more than $50,000 in cash prizes were awarded over the weekend at the 2019 Healthcare Hackathon.

The event, hosted in partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System and the Marquette Tech District Foundation, attracted 125 participants from eight states and aimed to encourage collaborative problem-solving using technology.

“We have lots of problems in health care, and I think this event will not only benefit Cape Girardeau, but our region and our nation,” Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese said. “Google ‘hackathon’ and you see Yale, MIT, New York City. Now, you’ll see Cape Girardeau.”

Ashwin Kumar, center, poses for a photo with Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese and Marquette Tech District Foundation programs director Chris Carnell after winning first place in the 2019 Healthcare Hackathon on Sunday at Glenn Auditorium in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Ashwin Kumar took home the first-place prize of $30,000 for his app allowing health-care providers to remotely monitor patients’ progress by allowing patients to photograph their wounds on a daily basis, which an AI algorithm can analyze to monitor throughout the healing process to determine whether the patient needs to come in for a visit.