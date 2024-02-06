Habitat for Humanity house dedicated to family in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Kelsey Johnson received the key to her new home at a dedication ceremony Sunday, March 26, in Marble Hill.
This is the 62nd home Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area has dedicated in the 36 years it has been in operation. The location serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Stoddard counties.
"We believe in giving a hand up, not a handout," said John Gary, CEO of Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area.
These houses are not free.
"Our homes run anywhere from $450 to $500 a month, based on a 25- to 30-year mortgage," Gary said.
Recipients not only put down earnest money for the initial insurance and property taxes, he said, they also put in at least 250 hours of sweat equity.
Johnson painted walls, hung doors, installed tile and more. Much more. Construction on the three-bedroom house at 306 Williams St. began early last year and took about nine months to complete.
Marble Hill was chosen as the site for a Habitat house, Gary said, "because of the generosity of the Crader family, and we had a family wanting to live in Marble Hill. It all fell into place."
Johnson is a social worker and wanted to live in Marble Hill to be near her job. She and her three children, Masen, Makaela and Layla, actually moved into the house early in December just before Christmas, along with their dog Jazzy, a mini Aussie.
"I've never owned a home before," said Johnson, who grew up in Cape Girardeau County. She said putting the many hours of work into the house was "very rewarding."
On hand for the dedication ceremony were members of the Jackson-based Scrappers Quilt Guild, which donated four quilts -- one to Johnson and one to each of her children.
Donna Kiel from the guild said members are always looking for community projects.
"I talked to John (Gary) a couple of years ago. I wanted to know if he wanted a co-op between our guild and Habitat for Humanity," Kiel said. "We are kind of unique. Our guild is community focused. Every month we have a charity. This is the first time our group has given quilts to a Habitat house."