Habitat for Humanity house dedicated to family in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Kelsey Johnson received the key to her new home at a dedication ceremony Sunday, March 26, in Marble Hill.

This is the 62nd home Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area has dedicated in the 36 years it has been in operation. The location serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Stoddard counties.

"We believe in giving a hand up, not a handout," said John Gary, CEO of Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area.

These houses are not free.

"Our homes run anywhere from $450 to $500 a month, based on a 25- to 30-year mortgage," Gary said.

Recipients not only put down earnest money for the initial insurance and property taxes, he said, they also put in at least 250 hours of sweat equity.