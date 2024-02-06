'Guys and dolls' opening tonight

Kelly Cavanagh takes her hair out of curlers backstage before the dress rehearsal of "Guys and Dolls" on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Presented by Top of the Marq, performances will be in Bedell Performance Hall and will begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. performance planned Sunday. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the River Campus box office or online at www.rivercampus.org.