NewsFebruary 27, 2021

Gunshots cause minor damage on North Fountain Street

Gunshots caused minor property damage Thursday night in Cape Girardeau. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 500 block of North Fountain Street to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered minor property damage...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Gunshots caused minor property damage Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.

According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 500 block of North Fountain Street to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered minor property damage.

No one was arrested or identified at the scene, and it's unclear whether this incident is connected to the shooting Wednesday night in which someone suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting "CAPEPD" to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the "CapePD Tips" app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

