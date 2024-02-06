Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt

Footage recorded by a witness of the incident was posted to social media showing two men wrestling in the Legends parking lot over a rifle. After one of the individuals successfully gained control of the gun from the other male, he walked to a parked white SUV with damage to the rear window and retrieved a red duffel bag. The male is then seen walking into one of the apartment buildings still in possession of the firearm, as two individuals hold the door open for him. A phone call to the police can be heard in the video.

After reviewing the footage, police officers concluded they were looking for a thin adult black male with long braids. The police department is still investigating the case and anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 335-6621 or texting CAPEPD to 847411.