NewsJanuary 20, 2022

Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt

Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a physical altercation. After searching the area, the officers found an unoccupied vehicle with damage from gunshots. The vehicle was seized by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as evidence in the case...

Southeast Missourian
The parking lot outside building five at Legends apartment complex where an altercation took place on Tuesday, as seen Wednesday. A suspect went into the stairway entrance of the building across the parking lot.
The parking lot outside building five at Legends apartment complex where an altercation took place on Tuesday, as seen Wednesday. A suspect went into the stairway entrance of the building across the parking lot.

Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, when officers arrived at the complex at 2070 N. Sprigg St., they located a male with abrasions from a physical altercation. After searching the area, the officers found an unoccupied vehicle with damage from gunshots. The vehicle was seized by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as evidence in the case.

Footage recorded by a witness of the incident was posted to social media showing two men wrestling in the Legends parking lot over a rifle. After one of the individuals successfully gained control of the gun from the other male, he walked to a parked white SUV with damage to the rear window and retrieved a red duffel bag. The male is then seen walking into one of the apartment buildings still in possession of the firearm, as two individuals hold the door open for him. A phone call to the police can be heard in the video.

After reviewing the footage, police officers concluded they were looking for a thin adult black male with long braids. The police department is still investigating the case and anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 335-6621 or texting CAPEPD to 847411.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

