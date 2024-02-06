Gunshot victim, shell casings found in 600 block of Jefferson Avenue

One male victim was found in the front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound and transported via ambulance to a local hospital early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau.
Witnesses and callers near the location reported hearing four to five gunshots, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated.
Cape Girardeau police received the call at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for the wounded man, Hann stated. Upon their arrival, officers found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. According to Hann, the wound is non-life threatening.
Police also recovered multiple 9 mm shell casings near the scene of the shooting, according to Hann, but no additional details or suspect information has been released.
According to Hann, the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement.
“All evidence suggests that the victim was the intended target,” Hann stated. “The public is encouraged to contact Cape police with any further information.”
