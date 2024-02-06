All sections
NewsApril 1, 2020
Gunshot victim, shell casings found in 600 block of Jefferson Avenue
One male victim was found in the front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound and transported via ambulance to a local hospital early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Witnesses and callers near the location reported hearing four to five gunshots, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated...
Ben Matthews
The front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave., where a person was found at 1:45 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Four to five shots were heard by witnesses and callers, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and officers recovered shell casings near the scene.
The front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave., where a person was found at 1:45 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Four to five shots were heard by witnesses and callers, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and officers recovered shell casings near the scene.

One male victim was found in the front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound and transported via ambulance to a local hospital early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau.

Witnesses and callers near the location reported hearing four to five gunshots, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated.

Cape Girardeau police received the call at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for the wounded man, Hann stated. Upon their arrival, officers found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. According to Hann, the wound is non-life threatening.

Police also recovered multiple 9 mm shell casings near the scene of the shooting, according to Hann, but no additional details or suspect information has been released.

According to Hann, the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement.

“All evidence suggests that the victim was the intended target,” Hann stated. “The public is encouraged to contact Cape police with any further information.”

On March 16, the Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a statement announcing modified police response protocols as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The department has asked members of the general public to refrain from traveling to the station. Instead, police advise reporting parties make every attempt to report any incident via telephone.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department may be contacted by calling its non-emergency phone line at (573) 335-6621 or by sending an email to police@cityofcape.org.

Local News
