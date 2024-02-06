A man with “apparent gunshot wounds to his back” was located shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
The victim was conscious, Hann stated, and was transported to a local trauma center where he is currently being treated.
The current status of the victim remains undisclosed as of Sunday night, and no suspect information has been released.
