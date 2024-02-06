All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 20, 2024
Gunshot detection technology leads to arrest of Sikeston man
SIKESTON — Sikeston’s new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm. On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city using a new technology known as ShotSpotter, according to Capt. ...
Standard Democrat
Antwan T. Davis
Antwan T. Davis

SIKESTON — Sikeston’s new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm.

On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city using a new technology known as ShotSpotter, according to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety. This technology allows officers to quickly respond and locate victims of gun violence, witnesses or evidence related to a shooting, he said.

Members of the criminal investigation unit also responded and obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence, Broom said. During this search, investigators located a stolen AK-47 from Charleston, Missouri, which they believed to be the gun used in this incident.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
During a residential search in Sikeston on March 18, investigators located a stolen AK-47 from Charleston, Missouri, which they believed to be the gun used in an incident detected through ShotSpotter. (Sikeston DPS photo)
During a residential search in Sikeston on March 18, investigators located a stolen AK-47 from Charleston, Missouri, which they believed to be the gun used in an incident detected through ShotSpotter. (Sikeston DPS photo)

Investigators were also able to make an arrest in this case.

Antwan Terrance Davis, 31, of Sikeston was arrested and charged through Scott County with unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing/firearm. Davis had previously been convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.

Davis is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy