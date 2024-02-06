Gunshot detection technology leads to arrest of Sikeston man

SIKESTON — Sikeston’s new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm.

On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city using a new technology known as ShotSpotter, according to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety. This technology allows officers to quickly respond and locate victims of gun violence, witnesses or evidence related to a shooting, he said.

Members of the criminal investigation unit also responded and obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence, Broom said. During this search, investigators located a stolen AK-47 from Charleston, Missouri, which they believed to be the gun used in this incident.