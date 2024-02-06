Gunman kills 5, wounds others in attack on Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A gunman opened fire at a newspaper office in Maryland's capital Thursday, killing five people and gravely wounding several others before being taken into custody in what appeared to be one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history, police and witnesses said.

Police gave no immediate details on the gunman or his motive in the rampage at The Capital Gazette and said he was being interrogated. Authorities said they also found what they believed to be an explosive device.

Phil Davis, a reporter who covers courts and crime for the paper, tweeted the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling for cover under desks.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," he wrote.

Davis added: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

The attacker had mutilated his fingers in an apparent attempt to make it harder to identify him, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said investigators still managed to identify him, though it was not clear how.

The shooting -- which came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down -- prompted New York City police to immediately tighten security at news organizations in the nation's media capital.

At the White House, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: "There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against."

The gunman, whose name was not immediately released, was believed to have used a shotgun, according to a U.S. official who was briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The gunman was not carrying any identification, authorities said.