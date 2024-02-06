Gunman kills 2 St. Louis utility workers, turns gun on self

ST. LOUIS -- A gunman opened fire on two utility workers in a residential St. Louis neighborhood Thursday, killing both of them before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the western edge of the city. Police said the gunman walked up to the two male workers for Laclede Gas Co. and began shooting, then turned the gun on himself.

The reason for the shooting was a mystery. Both Laclede Gas and another utility, the electric company Ameren Missouri, said they pulled workers from the streets for the rest of the day as a precaution.

"We have no motive at this point in the investigation," police Capt. Mary Warnecke said. "It does not appear words were exchanged."

Manyika McCoy, 37, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the workers were connecting gas service to a home she was moving into. One was using a jackhammer, and another was in a backhoe. She was at her mother's house nearby when, she said, she saw a man walking purposefully down the street toward the workers.

"I heard 'pop, pop,'" McCoy said. The worker in the backhoe "was saying, 'Wait, wait,' and the guy just kept shooting at him," McCoy said. The worker eventually collapsed in the street, she said.

