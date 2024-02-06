All sections
July 22, 2020

Gunfire exchanged Monday morning at Cape gas station

About an hour after a homicide occurred in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive early Monday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Police responded to the shots fired report at 1:51 a.m. and located witnesses at the scene who described the incident, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message Tuesday...

Ben Matthews
story image illustation

About an hour after a homicide occurred in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive early Monday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Police responded to the shots fired report at 1:51 a.m. and located witnesses at the scene who described the incident, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message Tuesday.

According to Hann, the witnesses claimed two Black male passengers in a small, red vehicle exited the car near a gas pump and fired shots at an unknown adult male standing near the vehicle.

“The unknown male fires a handgun back at the other two suspects and all parties back away from each other and flee the scene,” Hann stated.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, which support the witness accounts, according to Hann, and the matter remains under investigation.

