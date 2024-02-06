Gunfire exchanged Monday morning at Cape gas station

According to Hann, the witnesses claimed two Black male passengers in a small, red vehicle exited the car near a gas pump and fired shots at an unknown adult male standing near the vehicle.

“The unknown male fires a handgun back at the other two suspects and all parties back away from each other and flee the scene,” Hann stated.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, which support the witness accounts, according to Hann, and the matter remains under investigation.