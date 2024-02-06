Gun-waving St. Louis lawyer wants misdemeanor wiped off his record

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who gained notoriety for pointing a gun at social justice demonstrators as they marched past his home asked a local judge to wipe the misdemeanor from his record.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty in 2021 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned him, as well as his wife Patricia McCloskey, weeks later.

Mark McCloskey filed a form Tuesday seeking to have the misdemeanor scrubbed from his record, multiple St. Louis media outlets reported.