All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 4, 2021

Gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple pardoned by governor

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis.
Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis.Laurie Skrivan ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year.

Parson on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

"Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct," the McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday. "He believes that the pardon vindicates that conduct."

The McCloskeys, both lawyers in their 60s, said they felt threatened by the protesters, who were passing their home in June 2020 on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor's house nearby in one of hundreds of similar demonstrations around the country after George Floyd's death. The couple also said the group was trespassing on a private street.

Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semiautomatic pistol, according to the indictment. Photos and cellphone video captured the confrontation, which drew widespread attention and made the couple heroes to some and villains to others. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Special prosecutor Richard Callahan said his investigation determined the protesters were peaceful.

"There was no evidence that any of them had a weapon and no one I interviewed realized they had ventured onto a private enclave," Callahan said in a news release after the McCloskeys pleaded guilty.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mark McCloskey, who announced in May he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was unapologetic after the plea hearing.

"I'd do it again," he said from the courthouse steps in downtown St. Louis. "Any time the mob approaches me, I'll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that's what kept them from destroying my house and my family."

Because the charges were misdemeanors, the McCloskeys did not face the possibility of losing their law licenses or their rights to own firearms.

The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October on felony charges of the unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Callahan later amended the charges to give jurors the alternative of convictions of misdemeanor harassment instead of the weapons charge.

Parson's legal team has been working through a backlog of clemency requests for months.

He hasn't taken action on longtime inmate Kevin Strickland, who several prosecutors now say is innocent of a 1978 Kansas City triple homicide. Parson could pardon Strickland, but he has said he's not convinced he is innocent.

Associated Press writer Summer Ballentine contributed to this story from Columbia, Missouri.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy