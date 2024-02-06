Gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges, but the man left the courthouse defiantly pledging to "do it again" if faced with the same circumstances.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. They also agreed to give up the weapons they used during the confrontation.

When several hundred demonstrators marched past their home in June 2020, the couple waved weapons at them. They claimed the protesters were trespassing and they feared for their safety.

The McCloskeys, both of them lawyers in their 60s, wore blue blazers and spoke calmly in answering questions from Judge David Mason during Thursday's hearing. Mason asked Mark McCloskey whether he acknowledged his actions put people at risk of personal injury. He replied, "I sure did your honor."

Mark McCloskey, who announced in May he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was unapologetic after the hearing.

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house June 28 in the Central West End of St. Louis. Laurie Skrivan ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

"I'd do it again," he said from the courthouse steps in downtown St. Louis. "Any time the mob approaches me, I'll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that's what kept them from destroying my house and my family."

The McCloskeys' defense lawyer, Joel Schwartz, said after the hearing the couple had hoped to raise money by donating Mark's rifle to charity, but acknowledged it was an unusual request.