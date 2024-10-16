Cape Girardeau Public Schools staff spoke to the Gun Violence Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at City Hall about the improvements they would like to see made in their system and the issues they face.

Task force members superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Howard Benyon and assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell spoke alongside the school’s assistant superintendent of special services Mandy Keys to their fellow members and the public about how the school’s support system works and what issues the district faces.

Keys said an issue the community faces surrounding the youth involves children legally carrying guns. She pointed to people with National Rifle Association (NRA) hats in the back of the meeting saying from what she understood they didn’t even want children carrying guns around the city.

“I talked to a local representative about this ... who is a big gun supporter and my family has guns. I grew up on a farm. We shot guns on the farm. We did not carry guns in city limits. And what I was told, and I see we have some NRA representatives in the back, but I was told that the NRA doesn’t think that kids should be able to carry weapons around in city limits without an adult, without their parent with them,” Keys said. “If we don’t allow a child to drive until they’re 16 because we don’t think they’re responsible enough, we don’t allow them to vote until older than that, they can’t buy a gun until older than that, why are we letting kids carry weapons?”

She said the kids are not carrying guns around the city to hunt. Keys said they need lobbyists including the NRA to say they don’t need kids carrying guns in the city.

She said Missouri is the only state that has this law allowing children to carry guns with no parental supervision.