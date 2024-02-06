Gun violence rise sparks concern in STL, Kansas City

ST. LOUIS -- From huge rewards to calls for allowing Missouri cities to enact their own gun laws, leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City are grappling with a troubling rise in shooting deaths, especially those involving children.

This past weekend was especially violent. In Kansas City, four men were killed Sunday, including two in a drive-by shooting in a popular entertainment district. In St. Louis, six people were killed in shootings, including 8-year-old and 10-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy.

Many of the victims of violence in the state's two largest cities are black, and black Missouri lawmakers are asking Republican Gov. Mike Parson to allow the House and Senate to consider during a special session next month legislation allowing cities to adopt their own gun-control measures. In a letter dated Saturday, state Rep. Steven Roberts Jr., a St. Louis Democrat who leads the 19-member Missouri Black Caucus, told Parson local leaders need the autonomy to act as they see fit on "this pressing crisis."

Kansas City -- Missouri's largest city with 490,000 residents, about 30% of whom are black -- has recorded 97 homicides this year, on pace to top last year's homicide rate of 143. Sixty-eight of this year's victims were black.

St. Louis has seen about 128 homicides this year, also on pace to top last year's total of 186. The vast majority those killed this year -- 112 victims -- were black in a city where about half of the 320,000 residents are black.

At least a dozen children have been shot to death in St. Louis since April, many of them in drive-by shootings, and the city is offering $25,000 rewards for information in five recent fatal shootings of children.

"We ask you and our rural colleagues to recognize that the slaughter of children in our state, and the hundreds of other victims of gun violence, demand immediate solutions that will produce results for our communities," Roberts wrote in his request to Parson.

An email message left Monday with Parson's spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz doubted the Legislature would take up the proposal.

"I think we would all agree we would like to find a way to end the type of gun violence that we see going on, but you're going to have to show proof of something that's been effective and worked somewhere, and not doing something just for the purposes of doing something," Schatz said.