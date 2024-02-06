Gun used by St. Louis school shooter was earlier confiscated from him

ST. LOUIS — Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday.

Police and the FBI are working to determine what prompted 19-year-old Orlando Harris to force his way into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and start shooting. Sack said the carnage could have been far worse. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and an estimated 600 rounds of ammunition.

Fifteen-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting. Four students suffered gunshot or graze wounds, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle — apparently from jumping out of the three-story building. Sack said all are recovering, as is a police officer who suffered cuts from broken glass.

Police believe Harris, who was killed by responding officers, had intended targets. They have not said whether any of the victims were among them.

Harris's mother was "heartbroken" by the shooting, Sack said. She and other relatives had long dealt with Harris's mental health issues and even had him committed at times, Sack said at a news conference. They also monitored his mail and often checked his room to make sure he didn't have a weapon.

The outside of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Modnay in St. Louis. Michael Phillis ~ Associated Press, file

At one point — Sack didn't recall when — they found one.

"They were aware that he had acquired a firearm," Sack said. "They worked with our department to transfer that to an adult who could legally possess one."

Sack said it may have been the gun used in the school shooting. Police were working to determine that, and to determine how Harris obtained the weapon.

Harris, in a note left behind, lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. His note called it the "perfect storm for a mass shooter."

"Mental health is a difficult thing," Sack said. "It's hard to tell when somebody is going to be violent and act out, or if they're just struggling, they're depressed, and they might self-harm."

Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which also evacuated as the shooting unfolded. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.