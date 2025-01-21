Gun Task Force to present recommendations to Cape Council on Tuesday

Cape Girardeau's Gun Violence Task Force will present a list of recommendations to the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at City Hall.

The committee held its last meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, as members compiled their first draft of recommendations. While the final list is not available in the agenda, the first draft included maximizing resources available to law enforcement and improving recruitment, retention and enrollment.

The task force included in the recommendations to encourage and grow efforts in maintaining safe neighborhoods and rental properties. The task force agreed at the meeting that bringing attention to issues and hurdles in the juvenile justice system would also be part of the recommendations.

"We believe this should be one of your highest priority advocacy issues for the City of Cape Girardeau," Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president Rob Gilligan said at the Dec. 5 meeting.