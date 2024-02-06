The Gun Violence Task Force received presentations on property nuisance, the Crime Free Multi-Housing program and the municipal court process Wednesday, Nov. 6, at City Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley presented on chronic nuisance, condemnation and rental licensing while community services officer Corporal Richard Couch presented on the Crime Free Multi-Housing program and municipal judge Teresa Bright-Pearson presented on the municipal courts.
Pulley started the meeting by explaining the difference between nuisance and chronic nuisance.
“So chronic nuisance and nuisance are completely separate. We use that chronic nuisance when it’s needed. Now, the nuisance side is your tall grass, your garbage. Now, just because it’s ugly doesn’t mean it’s a nuisance,” Pulley said. “So the criminal nuisance, that’s the nuisance where we have illegal activities that have been reported and taken care of by PD.”
Pulley said chronic nuisance and criminal nuisance are the same. He described the criminal nuisance as when there might be a violent act occurring, whether it’s a shooting or “drug house”.
Pulley also talked about the number of rental properties in Cape Girardeau, with 8,079 rental units and 776 rental licenses in the city.
Pulley said the city currently has one inspector on staff for these properties.
Couch spoke about the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Crime Free Multi-Housing program. He said it teaches property owners how to design their properties, how to screen and how to have a lease “that has a little bit more teeth in it”.
Couch said part of being certified in the program is that the owners receive an email each day showing them the service calls in the past 12 hours.
Couch said if it’s something serious, they would even call the property owner
“Let’s figure it out together. And so we do, and that’s how we work to better the community and better the rental properties,” Couch said.
Couch said one of the apartments that joined was Legends Apartments after they experienced issues around their complex. He said since joining the program, they have seen a “slight” decrease in actual police reports that were filled out.
Bright-Pearson discussed how the municipal court system, particularly, might have a role in curbing gun violence. She said she thinks every court can have a role in addressing gun violence, but people often see municipal court first.
“Sometimes they come in with just a speeding ticket, sometimes somebody comes in for shoplifting. I think it’s very important we make a really good impression that first time. And by that I mean we really should represent justice,” Bright-Pearson said.
Bright-Pearson said accountability and rehabilitation aren’t divergent paths. She said she often offers community service to help aid in intervention at an “early level”.
She said they can also order classes that can help show people how to fill out an application, find resources and get housing.
