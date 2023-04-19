All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 19, 2023

Gun stolen from Cape located in Iowa

A gun reported stolen from Cape Girardeau was discovered in a high school in Iowa. Authorities confiscated a loaded gun Friday, April 14, at Ames High School in Iowa. The 9 mm handgun was found in a backpack. The school district announced Tuesday, April 18, it had increased security within its buildings after the gun was found...

Southeast Missourian

A gun reported stolen from Cape Girardeau was discovered in a high school in Iowa.

Authorities confiscated a loaded gun Friday, April 14, at Ames High School in Iowa.

The 9 mm handgun was found in a backpack.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The school district announced Tuesday, April 18, it had increased security within its buildings after the gun was found.

The student, 18-year-old Tae-Shyne M. Johnson, was arrested and charged with two Class D felonies, one for allegedly carrying a weapon on school grounds and the alleged trafficking of a stolen weapon. Johnson told authorities he had purchased the gun from someone in Cape Girardeau. Multiple Facebook accounts attributed to the name Taeshyne Johnson show several connections to people living in Cape Girardeau.

School officials told the Ames Tribune that the discovery of the gun did not warrant active-shooter protocols. Police did not specify the circumstances relating to the original report of the gun, nor did it release information regarding the report of the stolen weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line (515) 239-5533.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy