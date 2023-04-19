Gun stolen from Cape located in Iowa

The school district announced Tuesday, April 18, it had increased security within its buildings after the gun was found.

The student, 18-year-old Tae-Shyne M. Johnson, was arrested and charged with two Class D felonies, one for allegedly carrying a weapon on school grounds and the alleged trafficking of a stolen weapon. Johnson told authorities he had purchased the gun from someone in Cape Girardeau. Multiple Facebook accounts attributed to the name Taeshyne Johnson show several connections to people living in Cape Girardeau.

School officials told the Ames Tribune that the discovery of the gun did not warrant active-shooter protocols. Police did not specify the circumstances relating to the original report of the gun, nor did it release information regarding the report of the stolen weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line (515) 239-5533.