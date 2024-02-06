Gun dealer sued by Kansas City settles for $150,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City has reached a settlement with one of the gun dealers it accused in a lawsuit of contributing to surging violence in the region by ignoring evidence firearms were being sold illegally.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Wednesday the settlement is "an important step in reducing the flow of illegal guns into our city."

The lawsuit filed in 2020 alleged that gun trafficking creates a public nuisance in Kansas City, which has one of the highest homicide rates in the U.S.

The city was joined in the lawsuit by gun safety advocates Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which touted the suit as the first of its kind against the gun industry in more than a decade.

Under the settlement, CR Sales Firearms' insurance carriers will be required to pay $150,000 in damages to the city. The Independence gun shop also will face extra monitoring and be required to train staff on how to identify a straw purchase, which is when someone who can legally purchase a gun buys one to sell it to someone who can't legally possess guns.