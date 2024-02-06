All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 9, 2023

Gun dealer sued by Kansas City settles for $150,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City has reached a settlement with one of the gun dealers it accused in a lawsuit of contributing to surging violence in the region by ignoring evidence firearms were being sold illegally. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Wednesday the settlement is "an important step in reducing the flow of illegal guns into our city."...

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press
Quinton Lucas
Quinton Lucas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City has reached a settlement with one of the gun dealers it accused in a lawsuit of contributing to surging violence in the region by ignoring evidence firearms were being sold illegally.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Wednesday the settlement is "an important step in reducing the flow of illegal guns into our city."

The lawsuit filed in 2020 alleged that gun trafficking creates a public nuisance in Kansas City, which has one of the highest homicide rates in the U.S.

The city was joined in the lawsuit by gun safety advocates Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which touted the suit as the first of its kind against the gun industry in more than a decade.

Under the settlement, CR Sales Firearms' insurance carriers will be required to pay $150,000 in damages to the city. The Independence gun shop also will face extra monitoring and be required to train staff on how to identify a straw purchase, which is when someone who can legally purchase a gun buys one to sell it to someone who can't legally possess guns.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Online court records show the store was dismissed from the suit Friday. Under the settlement, the shop denies the allegations and makes no admission of liability. The store's attorney declined to comment further.

According to the suit, the gun trafficking ringleader was James Samuels, a former Kansas City firefighter who has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally selling guns.

The lawsuit also alleges Nevada-based gun manufacturer Jimenez Arms, several local gun dealers and individuals illegally sold or transferred guns to Samuels without doing background checks or determining whether the buyers had licenses to carry guns. The companies ignored obvious evidence Samuels was breaking federal gun laws, according to the lawsuit.

Jimenez Arms filed for bankruptcy but then rebranded itself as JA Industries before federal officials revoked its license last year.

Two other gun dealers also were named in the suit. One agreed to relinquish its federal firearms license, and the second is no longer in business, Everytown said.

"Guns used in crimes often make their way from the legal market to the illegal market via gun trafficking and straw-purchasing," said Alla Lefkowitz, of Everytown Law, a team of litigation lawyers for Everytown for Gun Safety. "The industry has an important role to play in preventing such diversion."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy