All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 10, 2020
Guided by faith, couple teaches martial arts to those with disabilities
Among awards and trophies on display in the Outerlimits martial arts studio, there is the Barrier of Freedom Community Service Award from the SEMO Alliance For Disability Independence given to Master Alan Williams. The martial arts instructor couple, Alan Williams and Jani Williams, teach a variety of classes at their martial arts studio near the outer limits of Jackson. ...
Sarah Yenesel
Parents and guardians watch students in the lobby during the adaptive class at the Outerlimits martial arts studio on Tuesday in Jackson.
Parents and guardians watch students in the lobby during the adaptive class at the Outerlimits martial arts studio on Tuesday in Jackson.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Among awards and trophies on display in the Outerlimits martial arts studio, there is the Barrier of Freedom Community Service Award from the SEMO Alliance For Disability Independence given to Master Alan Williams.

The martial arts instructor couple, Alan Williams and Jani Williams, teach a variety of classes at their martial arts studio near the outer limits of Jackson. Alan has 44 years of martial arts experience and a career as a physical therapist under his belt. A combination of the two experiences helped him create their adaptive class, which helps students with any type of disability to learn martial arts.

Alan first taught this class in 1988 when he worked at a hospital in physical therapy. When Alan and Jani opened Outerlimits in 2008, they applied the class to their own studio. The studio began at a location in Oak Ridge and then moved to its current location in 2016.

Throughout the process of building the school and eventually relocating, the Williamses said they turned to their faith to guide them. Their faith is also a staple to their teaching, but is not forced onto their students. "God is our glue and foundation," Alan said. It is most obviously seen through the Bible quotes on the walls of the studio.

Every Tuesday, adaptive students arrive clad in a white gi, the robe worn by those who practice martial arts, and a colored belt that shows their rank and skill level.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
(Back center) Rachel Grover, 10, helps Matthew Ausdenberg (back left) with his steps as the class practices movement down the mat during an adaptive class at the Outerlimits martial arts studio on Tuesday in Jackson.
(Back center) Rachel Grover, 10, helps Matthew Ausdenberg (back left) with his steps as the class practices movement down the mat during an adaptive class at the Outerlimits martial arts studio on Tuesday in Jackson.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

For his adaptive class, Alan said that he gives belt rankings to students as he sees fit, taking into consideration that every adaptive student is different. Traditionally, there are standard tests a person must pass to receive a certain belt.

The Williamses both teach the adaptive class along with helpers who are students from other classes.

According to Alan, the adaptive class focuses on fundamentals similar to other classes, such as coordination, balance, self-esteem, mental awareness, general education of martial arts and manners.

Students bow upon entering the mat area where they practice as a sign of respect. They also respond to the instructors with "Yes, sir," and "Yes, mam."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy