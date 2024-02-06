Among awards and trophies on display in the Outerlimits martial arts studio, there is the Barrier of Freedom Community Service Award from the SEMO Alliance For Disability Independence given to Master Alan Williams.

The martial arts instructor couple, Alan Williams and Jani Williams, teach a variety of classes at their martial arts studio near the outer limits of Jackson. Alan has 44 years of martial arts experience and a career as a physical therapist under his belt. A combination of the two experiences helped him create their adaptive class, which helps students with any type of disability to learn martial arts.

Alan first taught this class in 1988 when he worked at a hospital in physical therapy. When Alan and Jani opened Outerlimits in 2008, they applied the class to their own studio. The studio began at a location in Oak Ridge and then moved to its current location in 2016.

Throughout the process of building the school and eventually relocating, the Williamses said they turned to their faith to guide them. Their faith is also a staple to their teaching, but is not forced onto their students. "God is our glue and foundation," Alan said. It is most obviously seen through the Bible quotes on the walls of the studio.

Every Tuesday, adaptive students arrive clad in a white gi, the robe worn by those who practice martial arts, and a colored belt that shows their rank and skill level.