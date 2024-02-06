Guest pianist to give solo performance at River Campus

Guest pianist Robert Watson will perform a concert this weekend at Shuck Recital Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The performance is free and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Watson will play selections from such composers as Frederic Chopin, Sergei Prokofiev and Manos Hadjidakis.

Watson is a professor of Music at California State University, Fullerton. According to a biography provided by SEMO's Department of Music, Watson has performed solo recitals in countries around the world, including Austria, Bulgaria and Japan, and chamber music with the St. Petersburg String Quartet, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Verdi Conservatory in Milan, Italy.